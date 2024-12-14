Saint Louis hosts Watkins and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (2-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-7) St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Saint Louis…

Ohio Bobcats (2-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-7)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Saint Louis after Kennedi Watkins scored 23 points in Ohio’s 69-60 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Billikens are 1-2 in home games. Saint Louis is ninth in the A-10 with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Kennedy Calhoun averaging 10.0.

The Bobcats are 0-1 on the road. Ohio gives up 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Saint Louis scores 69.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.1 Ohio gives up. Ohio’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Watkins is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.