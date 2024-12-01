Saint Louis hosts Jackson State after Swope’s 26-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts…

Jackson State Tigers (0-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Jackson State after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Saint Louis’ 93-90 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Billikens are 4-0 in home games. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 scoring 81.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-7 in road games. Jackson State is eighth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 4.8.

Saint Louis’ average of 10.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 19.2 points.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.