Saint Louis faces Chicago State, aims for 6th straight home win

Chicago State Cougars (0-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-3)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Billikens take on Chicago State.

The Billikens are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 5.3.

The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State allows 84.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 24.5 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 77.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 84.7 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 60.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 19 points.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.1 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

