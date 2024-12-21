Saint Louis Billikens to host Bellarmine Knights Saturday

Bellarmine Knights (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-7)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Bellarmine in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Billikens are 3-2 on their home court. Saint Louis is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Knights have gone 3-3 away from home. Bellarmine leads the ASUN scoring 75.6 points per game while shooting 40.6%.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Billikens.

Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

