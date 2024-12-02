Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Princeton in non-conference matchup

Princeton Tigers (6-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xaivian Lee and Princeton…

Princeton Tigers (6-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xaivian Lee and Princeton take on Rasheer Fleming and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in non-conference play.

The Hawks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 away from home. Princeton averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Lee is averaging 14.8 points and five assists for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

