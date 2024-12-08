Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Maine following Smith’s 23-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

Maine Black Bears (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Maine after Mackenzie Smith scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-47 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Bears are 2-3 on the road. Maine allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 78.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 64.9 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hawks.

Caroline Bornemann is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Black Bears.

