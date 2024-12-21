Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 24-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Taryn Barbot scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 68-62 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawks are 4-1 in home games.

The Cougars are 3-0 on the road. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 14.3 assists per game led by Taylor Barbot averaging 4.9.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 77.2 points, 24.7 more per game than the 52.5 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 25.8 more points per game (80.4) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Talya Brugler is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks.

Taryn Barbot is averaging 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.