Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks take on the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (6-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5;…

La Salle Explorers (6-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Saint Joseph’s (PA) square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks are 5-3 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks seventh in the A-10 with 15.3 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 4.9.

The Explorers have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 5.7.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.3 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 8.6 more points per game (78.1) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (69.5).

The Hawks and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Corey McKeithan is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Explorers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.