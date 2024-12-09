Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Maine following Smith’s 23-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

Maine Black Bears (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Maine after Mackenzie Smith scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-47 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks are 2-1 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Talya Brugler averaging 2.3.

The Black Bears are 2-3 on the road. Maine averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 78.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 64.9 Maine gives up. Maine averages 57.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 55.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hawks.

Caroline Bornemann is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Bears.

