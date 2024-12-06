Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces La Salle

La Salle Explorers (6-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

La Salle Explorers (6-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. La Salle ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Jahlil White averaging 6.9.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.3 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 19.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

