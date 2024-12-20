Saint Francis (PA) visits Robert Morris on 5-game road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-8) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-5, 0-2 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-8) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-5, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) will try to end its five-game road skid when the Red Flash visit Robert Morris.

The Colonials have gone 6-1 at home. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras leads the Colonials with 10.4 boards.

The Red Flash are 1-7 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Robert Morris averages 70.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.7 points.

Jeremy Clayville is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 8.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.