Saint Francis (PA) set for road matchup with the Butler Bulldogs

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 69.5 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Red Flash are 2-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Marina Artero averaging 3.4.

Butler is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, the same percentage Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Artero is averaging for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 49.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

