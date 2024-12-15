Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash head to the Butler Bulldogs

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Butler Bulldogs (9-3)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Butler ranks third in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.8.

The Red Flash are 2-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fourth in the NEC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kameryn Dorsey averaging 5.0.

Butler averages 69.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 70.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

Airah Lavy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 49.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

