Saint Francis (PA) plays Robert Morris, aims to end road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-8) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-5, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) travels to Robert Morris looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Colonials are 6-1 in home games. Robert Morris is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 1-7 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 2.3.

Robert Morris scores 70.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.7 points.

Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 12.2 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

