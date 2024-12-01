Saint Francis (PA) hosts Radford following Parker’s 23-point game

Radford Highlanders (6-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders…

Radford Highlanders (6-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Radford after Riley Parker scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 88-78 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Red Flash are 1-0 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in road games. Radford has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 70.3 Radford gives up. Radford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Talbert is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 10.2 points.

Jarvis Moss averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.