Saint Francis (PA) faces Niagara on 3-game road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Niagara looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Niagara gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 1-5 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Niagara averages 68.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 79.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is scoring 11.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Purple Eagles.

Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Red Flash.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.