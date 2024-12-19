Saint Francis (PA) defeats D-III Franciscan (OH) 104-47

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo’s 14 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Franciscan (OH) 104-47 on Thursday night. Pinedo…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo’s 14 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Franciscan (OH) 104-47 on Thursday night.

Pinedo had five rebounds for the Red Flash (3-8). Juan Cranford Jr. scored 13 points while going 5 of 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Bobby Rosenberger III had 13 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

The Barons were led by Franklin Bellissimo, who posted nine points. Josh Zimmerman added six points for Franciscan. Sawyer Butler also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.