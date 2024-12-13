Saint Bonaventure visits Albany after Donovan’s 32-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-5) at Albany Great Danes (8-1) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-5) at Albany Great Danes (8-1)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Saint Bonaventure after Kaci Donovan scored 32 points in Albany’s 72-36 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Great Danes are 4-0 on their home court. Albany averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Bonnies are 1-3 on the road. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

Albany averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 37.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Dani Haskell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

