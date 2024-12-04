Saint Bonaventure takes on Cornell, aims to break 3-game slide

Cornell Big Red (3-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) Olean, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Cornell Big Red (3-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure heads into the matchup with Cornell after losing three in a row.

The Bonnies are 1-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Big Red are 1-5 on the road. Cornell allows 59.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.6 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bonnies.

Emily Pape averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

