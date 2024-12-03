Saint Bonaventure takes on Bucknell, seeks 4th straight road win

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-1) at Bucknell Bison (4-5) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-1) at Bucknell Bison (4-5)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bonnies face Bucknell.

The Bison have gone 2-2 at home. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Noah Williamson leads the Bison with 7.2 boards.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Bucknell averages 73.3 points, 10.4 more per game than the 62.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 74.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 77.1 Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bison.

Chance Moore is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bonnies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

