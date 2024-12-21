Sacred Heart visits Suder and Miami (OH)

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4) Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Sacred Heart after Peter Suder scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 75-67 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The RedHawks are 3-1 in home games. Miami (OH) scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Pioneers are 1-5 on the road. Sacred Heart has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (OH) makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Sacred Heart averages 71.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 71.9 Miami (OH) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Amiri Stewart is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers.

