Sacred Heart visits Seton Hall after Catalon’s 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Sacred Heart after Savannah Catalon scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 87-63 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Pirates are 5-1 on their home court. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Pioneers are 1-3 in road games. Sacred Heart averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seton Hall is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pirates.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pioneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.