Sacred Heart visits Quinnipiac following Tice’s 20-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Sacred Heart after Amarri Tice scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-67 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Quinnipiac averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pioneers are 1-0 in conference games. Sacred Heart is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Pioneers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Amiri Stewart is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

