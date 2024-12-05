Sacred Heart takes on Iona following Stewart’s 20-point outing

Iona Gaels (2-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Iona…

Iona Gaels (2-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Iona after Amiri Stewart scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 73-65 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Pioneers are 1-0 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks third in the MAAC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Thomas averaging 7.0.

The Gaels are 0-3 in road games. Iona ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 66.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Gaels match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Pioneers.

Dejour Reaves is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15.3 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

