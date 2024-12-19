Sacramento State visits New Mexico on 3-game road slide

Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (6-5) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State…

Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (6-5)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State travels to New Mexico looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Lobos have gone 6-3 at home. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC with 11.5 fast break points.

The Hornets are 1-2 in road games. Sacramento State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Sacramento State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is shooting 52.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Lobos.

Jaydia Martin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

