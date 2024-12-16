Sacramento State takes on Oregon State on 4-game skid

Sacramento State Hornets (2-8) at Oregon State Beavers (7-2) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State is…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-8) at Oregon State Beavers (7-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State is looking to break its four-game skid with a victory against Oregon State.

The Beavers are 7-1 on their home court. Oregon State is the best team in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.2 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Hornets are 1-4 on the road. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Pitre averaging 1.6.

Oregon State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.5 more points per game (66.7) than Oregon State allows (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Beavers.

Jacob Holt is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

