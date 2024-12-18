Sacramento State plays New Mexico, looks to break road slide

Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (6-5) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State…

Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (6-5)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Hornets play New Mexico.

The Lobos are 6-3 on their home court. New Mexico averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Hornets are 1-2 on the road. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

New Mexico makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Sacramento State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos.

Jaydia Martin averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

