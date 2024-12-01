Sacramento State Hornets and the Wagner Seahawks meet in Miami, Florida

Wagner Seahawks (1-5) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (4-3) Miami; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Wagner in…

Wagner Seahawks (1-5) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (4-3)

Miami; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Wagner in Miami, Florida.

The Hornets are 4-3 in non-conference play. Sacramento State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 1-5 in non-conference play. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keana Foz averaging 1.8.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wagner gives up. Wagner has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lina Falk is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Hornets.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.