Sabel, UC Davis Aggies to visit Shah, Cal Poly Mustangs

UC Davis Aggies (3-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tova Sabel and UC Davis take on Annika Shah and Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 in home games. Cal Poly is fourth in the Big West with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sierra Lichtie averaging 4.1.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 away from home. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Megan Norris averaging 6.0.

Cal Poly averages 58.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 63.7 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Sabel is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

