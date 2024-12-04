Sabel, UC Davis Aggies take on the Cal Poly Mustangs

UC Davis Aggies (3-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Annika…

UC Davis Aggies (3-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Annika Shah and Cal Poly host Tova Sabel and UC Davis in Big West play Thursday.

The Mustangs are 2-1 in home games. Cal Poly is third in the Big West with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 10.0.

The Aggies are 1-3 on the road. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.3.

Cal Poly averages 58.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 63.7 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is scoring 13.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Sabel is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

