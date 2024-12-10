Rutgers takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Adams’ 23-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Destiny Adams scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 66-64 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-2 in home games. Rutgers averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights are 4-2 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 63.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.8 Rutgers allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.7 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Ava Renninger is averaging 14.6 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.