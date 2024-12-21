Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off against the Princeton Tigers

Princeton Tigers (8-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Princeton Tigers (8-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers squares off against Princeton in Newark, New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Rutgers is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 8-4 in non-conference play. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 6.8.

Rutgers averages 78.5 points, 7.5 more per game than the 71.0 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 76.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the 74.5 Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is averaging 23.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Pierce is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.