Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Princeton Tigers meet in Newark, New Jersey

Princeton Tigers (8-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers squares off against Princeton in Newark, New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Rutgers scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-4 in non-conference play. Princeton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers averages 78.5 points, 7.5 more per game than the 71.0 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 23.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Xaivian Lee is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

