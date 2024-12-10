Rutgers plays Penn State after Harper’s 20-point outing

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Penn State after Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 80-66 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-0 in home games. Rutgers scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Penn State leads the Big Ten with 42.7 points per game in the paint led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.8.

Rutgers’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 51.9% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 23.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

