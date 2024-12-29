Rucker’s 27 lead Army past UTSA 78-75

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 27 points helped Army defeat UTSA 78-75 on Sunday night. Rucker added six…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 27 points helped Army defeat UTSA 78-75 on Sunday night.

Rucker added six rebounds for the Black Knights (6-6). Ryan Curry scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists. AJ Allenspach shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Roadrunners (6-6) were led by Amir “Primo” Spears, who recorded 22 points and nine rebounds. Tai’Reon Joseph added 16 points and two steals for UTSA. Raekwon Horton finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Army went into halftime ahead of UTSA 39-35. Rucker scored 11 points in the half. Rucker scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Army to a three-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

