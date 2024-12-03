Roy leads Green Bay against IU Indianapolis after 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-5) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits IU…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-5)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits IU Indianapolis after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 72-66 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Jaguars have gone 2-1 at home. IU Indianapolis averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 1-4 away from home. Green Bay is seventh in the Horizon League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Roy averaging 5.0.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.4 points for the Jaguars.

Roy is averaging 27.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

