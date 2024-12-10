Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne host IU Indianapolis

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-8, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-8, 0-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits IU Indianapolis after Lauren Ross scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 67-66 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons are 2-0 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Tia Morgan averaging 6.0.

IU Indianapolis scores 62.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 64.1 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 75.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 79.3 IU Indianapolis gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Jaguars.

Ross is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.