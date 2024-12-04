Rosborough leads Tarleton State against Texas State after 20-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (3-3) at Tarleton State Texans (4-4) Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

Texas State Bobcats (3-3) at Tarleton State Texans (4-4)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Texas State after Arieona Rosborough scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 58-51 loss to the Nicholls Colonels.

The Texans are 2-0 in home games. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rosborough averaging 2.4.

The Bobcats are 2-1 on the road.

Tarleton State is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Texans.

Jaylin Foster is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

