Ronsiek leads Colorado State against UTEP after 21-point showing

UTEP Miners (5-3) at Colorado State Rams (7-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays UTEP after Emma Ronsiek scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 74-72 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Rams are 6-1 in home games. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC scoring 67.1 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Miners are 2-1 in road games. UTEP ranks second in the CUSA shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Colorado State scores 67.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 62.0 UTEP gives up. UTEP has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 34.3% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 16.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

