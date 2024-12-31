Ronsiek leads Colorado State against San Diego State after 20-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces San Diego State after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 83-74 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams have gone 7-1 in home games. Colorado State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 1-0 in MWC play. San Diego State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Colorado State scores 68.9 points, 10.9 more per game than the 58.0 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rams.

Natalia Martinez averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

