Romad Dean scores 16 to lead Fordham over Maine 87-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Romad Dean had 16 points in Fordham’s 87-72 victory against Maine on Sunday.
Dean also had five rebounds and four steals for the Rams (6-5). Jackie Johnson III had 16 points and six assists. Abdou Tsimbila finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Black Bears (6-5) were led by AJ Lopez with 24 points. Keelan Steele added 10 points and two steals. Christopher Mantis scored eight.
Fordham took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and never looked back. Dean led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-23 at the break.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
