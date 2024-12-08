Romad Dean scores 16 to lead Fordham over Maine 87-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Romad Dean had 16 points in Fordham’s 87-72 victory against Maine on Sunday. Dean also had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Romad Dean had 16 points in Fordham’s 87-72 victory against Maine on Sunday.

Dean also had five rebounds and four steals for the Rams (6-5). Jackie Johnson III had 16 points and six assists. Abdou Tsimbila finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Black Bears (6-5) were led by AJ Lopez with 24 points. Keelan Steele added 10 points and two steals. Christopher Mantis scored eight.

Fordham took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and never looked back. Dean led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-23 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

