Rogers and American host George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-1) at American Eagles (5-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts George Washington after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 97-52 victory over the Notre Dame-Maryland Gators.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. American is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rogers averaging 1.8.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington is sixth in the A-10 giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

American averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game George Washington allows. George Washington scores 9.2 more points per game (78.8) than American gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Eagles.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

