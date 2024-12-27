Rockwood leads Maine against Fairleigh Dickinson after 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (4-7) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits…

Maine Black Bears (4-7) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Olivia Rockwood scored 20 points in Maine’s 96-39 victory against the Bates College Bobcats.

The Knights are 4-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 2-4 on the road. Maine ranks second in the America East shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 60.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 63.1 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abaigeal Babore is averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Knights.

Rockwood averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 22.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

