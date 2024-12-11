Robinson’s 25 lead Northern Kentucky over Cumberlands (Ky.) 98-79

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson’s 25 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cumberlands (Ky.) 98-79 on Wednesday night. Robinson…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson’s 25 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cumberlands (Ky.) 98-79 on Wednesday night.

Robinson added seven rebounds for the Norse (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League). Josh Dilling scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and 10 assists. LJ Wells had 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

Harry Morrice finished with 17 points, three steals and two blocks for the Patriots. DJ Jones added 16 points. Anthony Johnson also recorded 15 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

