Robinson’s 19 lead Northern Kentucky over IU Indianapolis 66-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Robinson’s 19 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IU Indianapolis 66-64 on Saturday.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Norse (3-6, 1-0 Horizon League). Josh Dilling went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Sam Vinson had nine points and finished 4 of 13 from the field.

The Jaguars (4-6, 1-1) were led by Paul Zilinskas, who recorded 24 points. Jarvis Walker added 23 points for IU Indianapolis. DeSean Goode finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

