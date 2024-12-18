Robinson, Pettus score 19 as Northern Kentucky downs Detroit Mercy 73-60

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson and Randall Pettus II both scored 19 points as Northern Kentucky beat Detroit…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson and Randall Pettus II both scored 19 points as Northern Kentucky beat Detroit Mercy 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Robinson had five rebounds for the Norse (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Pettus II shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line. Keeyan Itejere had 13 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (5-8, 1-2) with 16 points, four assists and four steals. Grant Gondrezick II added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Detroit Mercy. Nate Johnson had 11 points.

Northern Kentucky’s next game is Saturday against South Carolina State at home, and Detroit Mercy visits Wisconsin on Sunday.

