Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against Norfolk State after 25-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (6-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Norfolk State after Trey Robinson scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 98-79 victory against the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

The Norse have gone 3-2 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 4.6.

The Spartans are 3-4 on the road. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Jalen Myers averaging 4.8.

Northern Kentucky scores 70.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 69.8 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State scores 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Norse.

Christian Ings is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.