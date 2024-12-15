Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against Norfolk State after 25-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (6-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Norfolk State after Trey Robinson scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 98-79 win against the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

The Norse are 3-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Robinson averaging 6.4.

The Spartans are 3-4 in road games. Norfolk State averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dilling is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 11.2 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 6.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.