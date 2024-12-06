Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against IU Indianapolis

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits IU Indianapolis after Trey Robinson scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 86-73 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Jaguars have gone 3-1 at home. IU Indianapolis is fifth in the Horizon League with 13.1 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.2.

The Norse are 0-4 in road games. Northern Kentucky ranks second in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 3.9.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Jaguars and Norse face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars.

Robinson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Norse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

