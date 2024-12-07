Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against IU Indianapolis

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays IU Indianapolis after Trey Robinson scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 86-73 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Jaguars have gone 3-1 at home. IU Indianapolis ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 2.2.

The Norse are 0-4 on the road. Northern Kentucky has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Jaguars.

Josh Dilling averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

